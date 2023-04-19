Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez: the rumor of a betrayal appears

Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez they are one of the most popular couples in the showbiz. And yet, the shadow of one stretches over them too crisisaccording to the Spanish press rather “deep“. According to rumors, there are several reasons behind the couple’s storm. First of all, an alleged betrayal of the footballer: a Venezuelan influencer claims to have spent a night with the Portuguese champion il March 25, 2022.

Although the woman would have provided i details of the sportsman’s infidelity, the news was immediately denial by the CR7 spokesperson, who called it “completely false and defamatory”. But the rumors have not subsided at all, on the contrary they have brought other voices to the fore. In addition to the horns, there seems to have been something else: Cristiano couldn’t take more of the side “more arrogant and self-centered” of his partner, highlighted by the second season of the Netflix docu-series “Soy Georgina”.

Some would have infuriated the footballer episodes specifically, happened between Rodriguez and her friends. Like when Georgina asked one of them to wear a pair of her brand new boots “because I need you to stretch them a bit” or when, in another episode, she showed off a new Hermès bag, ordering to her friends of hers”do not touch it with your hands“.

