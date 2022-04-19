This Monday, April 18, Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, issued a statement through their Instagram account in which they announced the unfortunate death of one of their twins. Given this, different celebrities commented on the publication sending messages of support.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez had been eagerly awaiting the birth of their babies, who, as the couple had publicly commented, would be twins. Unfortunately, one of them lost his life.

The couple, through the soccer player’s Instagram, issued the statement saying: “It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce the death of our son. It is the greatest pain that parents can feel. Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

“We want to thank the medical staff for the attention and care provided. We are devastated by this loss and ask for privacy at this difficult time. Baby, you are our angel. We will always love you”, she concludes in the announcement.

Brazilian soccer player and striker for the Orlando Pride team, Marta Da Silva, sent her condolences through a comment on the publication expressing: “A lot of strength for his wife and his whole family.”

In addition, the English soccer team Man Utd he claimed: “We share your pain. We send love and strength to you and your family at this time.”.

Jamaican athlete Yohan Blak joined the messages of support, saying, “I’m so sorry, my friend.”

James Rodríguez, the renowned player of the Colombian National Team, also expressed his condolences “A lot of strength for you and your family,” he said.

Former Brazilian soccer player ‘Pelé’, whose first name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, noted in a comment: “My friend, I send you my prayers and my feelings at this very difficult time. May God comfort his hearts and enlighten every step of the way.”.

“A lot of strength, family,” Isco Alarcón, the Real Madrid midfielder and Ronaldo’s colleague, added to the comments.

Additionally, Dolores and Katia Aveiro, the athlete’s mother and sister, shared and commented on the couple’s publication, respectfully asking fans for privacy.

