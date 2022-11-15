Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno: the cold greeting that leaves a bad atmosphere, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Cristiano Ronaldo.
Cristiano Ronaldo.
Both are stars of Manchester United and Portugal.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 15, 2022, 01:07 PM
Bruno Fernandes arrives at the training center in Portugal. Christian
Ronaldo offers him his hand and Bruno takes a few seconds to respond. In the end he hugs her, but the image exudes anything but warmth.
It is the reflection of a dressing room fractured by Cristiano’s decision to shake up all of Manchester United with an incendiary interview.
(Shakira: reveal emotional state: ‘She cries when she hangs up’, for Piqué?)
(This was the drama of Carolina, the skater who underwent euthanasia)
Cristiano has chosen the moment to grant the interview to Piers Morgan with precision.
His statements have exploded at a time when United are not playing, due to the World Cup break, and in which they will not have to go to Carrington and meet, neither with his teammates, nor with the coach, nor with the board. This does not prevent fires.
a bad gesture
While Cristiano publishes photos with some teammates, others like Bruno Fernandes they twist the gesture.
“United needs a complete makeover,” said Cristiano, who was highly critical of everyone.
“United is a marketing club. The Glazers (owners of the club) don’t care about sports. It’s not going to be easy for the team to be top again in two or three years.”
Cristiano’s future will depend on what happens in Qatar, in what will be his last chance to lift the World Cup, 16 years after being chosen as the best young player in the World Cup in Germany. There are doubts regarding his physical condition.
(Byron Castillo: his message after running out of the Qatar World Cup) (He scores the goal, proposes to his girlfriend and gets into a fight, video)
November 15, 2022, 01:07 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Cristiano #Ronaldo #Bruno #cold #greeting #leaves #bad #atmosphere #video
Leave a Reply