Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno: the cold greeting that leaves a bad atmosphere, video

Bruno Fernandes arrives at the training center in Portugal. Christian

Ronaldo offers him his hand and Bruno takes a few seconds to respond. In the end he hugs her, but the image exudes anything but warmth.

It is the reflection of a dressing room fractured by Cristiano’s decision to shake up all of Manchester United with an incendiary interview.

Cristiano has chosen the moment to grant the interview to Piers Morgan with precision.

His statements have exploded at a time when United are not playing, due to the World Cup break, and in which they will not have to go to Carrington and meet, neither with his teammates, nor with the coach, nor with the board. This does not prevent fires.

a bad gesture

While Cristiano publishes photos with some teammates, others like Bruno Fernandes they twist the gesture.

“United needs a complete makeover,” said Cristiano, who was highly critical of everyone.

“United is a marketing club. The Glazers (owners of the club) don’t care about sports. It’s not going to be easy for the team to be top again in two or three years.”

Cristiano’s future will depend on what happens in Qatar, in what will be his last chance to lift the World Cup, 16 years after being chosen as the best young player in the World Cup in Germany. There are doubts regarding his physical condition.

