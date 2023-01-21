Agustín Rossi could have already played his last game with Boca Juniors. The goalkeeper has signed a pre-contract to join the ranks of Flamengo in June, but until then it seems that he is going to join the ranks of Al Nassr, the Saudi team in which Cristiano Ronaldo also plays.
The Saudi Arabian team was looking for a goalkeeper after David Opsina’s elbow injury, which will keep him away from the pitch for a long time. And according to various media outlets, the one chosen to replace him is Agustín Rossi, who would arrive at Al Nassr on loan for the next six months.
Rossi was even left out of the squad in the last game that Boca played, the final of the Intercontinental Super Cup against Racing played in Abu Dhabi, and the Xeneize coach, Hugo Ibarra, made it very clear that he would no longer have the goalkeeper
“We all remember a team from Brazil that communicated about a pre-contract signed with Agustín and from that moment I decided for this year that all my players have to be 100 percent committed to the club. That’s why it was the decision. I I work with 29-30 players and I want them committed”, said the coach.
The operation would close, approximately, in a million euros that Boca Juniors would receive. It is expected that in the next few hours the goalkeeper will travel to Saudi Arabia to finish closing the agreement, and once this happens both clubs will make it official.
So it looks like Rossi will have a brief spell in the Saudi Professional League before heading to Brazil.
