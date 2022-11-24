In his debut at the 2022 Qatar World Cup against the Ghana National Team, Cristiano Ronaldo scored from a penalty to open the scoring in favor of Portugal against the African team in a match that ended 3-2 in favor of the Portuguese. This goal allowed CR7 to enter great football history as he became the first player in football history to score at least one goal in five different World Cups.
After having been in the eye of the storm in recent days since Manchester United terminated his contract, the Portuguese star came to the match against Ghana with a lot of motivation to show the world that he is still one of the best players on the planet of football. In the second half, he himself was committed the penalty (very doubtful by the way) and was in charge, with a strong shot, to send the ball into the back of the net.
Throughout his career, the man born on the island of Madeira had scored 8 goals in World Cups. His first goal in this competition was in Germany 2006 when he scored against Iran for the group stage of that championship in which Portugal reached the semifinals. His second goal came against weak North Korea in South Africa 2010 when the Portuguese thrashed the Asian team 7-0. Already for Brazil 2014, immersed in criticism for his poor performance in World Cups, he returned to score only one goal and Portugal left in the group stage.
In Russia 2018, it was the World Cup in which he scored the most goals since he scored a hat-trick against Spain in his debut and then scored against Morocco with a header also in the group stage. All his goals came in the initial phase of the highest and most important soccer tournament.
Today, with his goal against Ghana, he became the first player in soccer history to score a goal in five different World Cups. Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro is part of the great history of football and will seek to continue adding achievements and milestones to his already very illustrious career.
