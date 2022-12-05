Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing for the match that he will play tomorrow with the Portuguese team against a Switzerland that has once again surprised with a high level in the group stage. The Portuguese carried out an interview before the World Cup began in which he made it clear, with his statements, that his intention was to leave Manchester United as soon as possible. The English club did not take too long to announce the departure of the Portuguese star.
The departure of a player like Cristiano Ronaldo caused the world of football to begin to associate him with a multitude of clubs throughout the entire planet.
The vast majority of leading European teams ruled out his signing as a result of the high record required by a player like Cristiano, and that is that in recent days teams from other continents have made a name for themselves.
LAST MINUTE
The daily brand it has brought us a last hour that will go around the planet earth; according to the Spanish newspaper, Cristiano Ronaldo will accept Al Nassr’s offer and will sign a contract with the Arab team that will link him for two and a half years. His arrival at the club would take place on January 1, and His salary would be estimated at 200 million euros per season. This would mean the breaking, by far, of any record that has been established previously with respect to the salary of a footballer.
Regardless of whether the Portuguese player and the Arab team have reached an agreement, it seems practically impossible for both parties to announce anything before the Portuguese team is eliminated from the Qatari event.
