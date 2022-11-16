Arrives Bruno Fernandes to the training center in Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo He offers his hand and Bruno takes a few seconds to respond. In the end he hugs her, but the image exudes anything but warmth. It is the reflection of a dressing room fractured by Cristiano’s decision to shake up all of Manchester United with an incendiary interview.

Cristiano has chosen the moment to grant the interview to Piers Morgan with precision. His statements have exploded at a time when United is not playing, due to the World Cup break, and in which he will not have to go to Carrington and meet, neither with his teammates, nor with the coach, nor with the board. This does not prevent fires.

While Cristiano publishes photos with some teammates, others like Bruno Fernandes twist the face. “United needs a complete makeover,” said Cristiano, who was highly critical of everyone.

“United is a marketing club. The Glazers (owners of the club) don’t care about sports. It’s not going to be easy for the team to be top again in two or three years,” he added.

Cristiano’s future will depend on what happens in Qatar, in what will be his last chance to lift the World Cup, 16 years after being chosen as the best young player in the World Cup in Germany.

In fact, this Tuesday other images circulated that raised doubts about the atmosphere in the Portuguese dressing room. In them, Cristiano is seen at a crossroads with Joao Cancelo.

However, as the hours went by it became clear that CR7 was consoling his partner, who had had a tough run-in with Joao Felix in practice.

There are doubts about his physical condition. Understandable doubts, because Cristiano has only scored three goals this season, two of them in the Europa League and one in the Premier League, and because he has not had continuity on the pitch.

In fact, the moment chosen for Cristiano’s statements shines for its preparation. After his punishment for disobeying Ten Hag, he had started four straight games and was even captain. Not even this gesture served to reassure the Portuguese, who had kept his anger since the summer.

It was there when Cristiano was absent from the team’s preseason. This was explained from the perspective that he wanted to leave, leave United in search of the most desired competition, the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo misses goal.

His excuse, aired in this interview has been another. Cristiano alleged that he was absent from the trip with United due to the hospitalization of his three-month-old daughter. The Portuguese, in the interview with Morgan, alleged that some United managers doubted his commitment and did not believe the personal loss. This happened just a few months after Cristiano lost one of his twin sons in April. “They never had empathy,” assimilated the footballer.

What will happen now with Cristiano Ronaldo?

The “black sheep”, as Cristiano calls himself, is likely to never play for United again, after a transfer whose sole purpose was to keep him from signing for arch rivals Manchester City. The next duel for the ‘Red Devils’ will be in the League Cup, on December 20, against Burnley, and the next on ‘Boxing Day’, on December 26, against Nottingham Forest.

There Jorge Mendes will already be pulling strings to place Cristiano out of Old Trafford. The ideal destination? A Champions League team with which to expand the goal difference that Leo Messi does not stop narrowing.

Of those who remain alive in the top continental competition, only Chelsea and Bayern Munich were interested in him last summer.

