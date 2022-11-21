“I’m already recovered and ready to start the World Cup in the best way,” he confirmed on Monday. Cristiano Ronaldothe star of the Portuguese team, always in the spotlight, but even more so now for his statements against Manchester United, as he focuses on his fifth World Cup, “proud” of everything he has done and achieved in his career and with the “ambition” of achieving a degree that would be “magical”, but with the happiness that “nothing is missing” in his life.

And now, with that good countenance, Ronaldo became the first person in the world to achieve 500 million followers on Instagram.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to make history

Photo: Patricia de Melo Moreira. AFP

“If I still have to prove at 37 years and eight months, I would worry, after what I have done and I have won. Of course, I have to show what I am year after year,” said the attacker, who has already overcome the digestive condition that kept him from the last friendly against Nigeria, with a 4-0 win; three days after his debut against Ghana within the group H, which is completed with Uruguay and South Korea, and among the turbulence of recent days due to his controversial interview before the World Cup.

For him, his statements on ‘Talk TV’ against his current club, Manchester United, will not affect the team or the atmosphere in it towards the premiere in Qatar 2022 against Ghana.

“All the players, all the staff, all the dressing room, know me and they know how I am and how I think. They have known me since I was 11 years old. They will not be influenced by what they say or write,” warned the attacker, who explained the gesture with Bruno Fernandes who covered all the televisions and social networks at the beginning of the concentration. “My relationship with him is excellent,” he said.

And he explained the scene: “His plane was late and I asked him if he had come by boat.” This situation was added to another that occurred when he grabbed Joao Cancelo to calm him down after a conflict in training with Joao Félix, due to a tackle on him by the Atlético de Madrid footballer.

“The environment of the selection is very good. There is no problem. The group is armored”, he remarked.

“There is no need to talk about me. The coach has already talked about all this,” the striker later emphasized, the best scorer in the history of the Portuguese team, with 117 goals in 191 games, with whom he has played the last 19 years, since his debut in 2003, and with which he will play his fifth World Cup at the age of 37, already at the height of the absolute record set by the Mexican Rafael Márquez.

Also Lionel Messi will reach that number. “It’s going to be my fifth World Cup, but the responsibility is the same as when I went to live in Lisbon at the age of eleven. I always have responsibility. As a player, friend and father. It’s part of my daily life. I like having responsibility. The The pressure is always the same. I’m capable of taking it”, explained Cristiano, who urged journalists not to ask about him any more when his teammates appear.

“It would be magical to win the World Cup, but nothing is missing in my life. I have already won much more than I expected. Winning would be a dream, but only one team can win. We all have that ambition, but let’s take it easy. I’m ambitious “I want to win the World Cup. But even if they tell me that I’m not going to win more titles until the end of my career, I’d be happy. I have to be proud of myself, of everything I’ve done”, pointed out the attacker, who assured that he would “sign” to be champion “without a goal” of his.

“We have great potential. But we have to think calmly, only in the first game against Ghana, which is the most difficult. We want to start well to gain confidence. I think we can be the best team in the tournament. It’s a very good generation, with great potential, a young team, but we know that the demands are very high. You have to think about the first game”, he warned.

SPORTS

*With EFE

More sports news