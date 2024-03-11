Cristiano Ronaldo He is a natural predator within the area, the more than 870 goals in his sporting career are proof of this. However, this Monday, the Portuguese star became news for an incredible failure that has no explanation.

The 39-year-old Portuguese was a starter in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League between Al-Nassr and Al-Ain, The first leg had ended 1-0 in favor of the United Arab Emirates club, so the Saudi club's objective was to win to advance to the round.

Cristiano Ronaldo, in action against Al-Hilal. Photo:AFP Share

Cristiano Ronaldo It was the main goal card that the Riyadh team (Saudi Arabia) had, but it made a mistake of not believing in the middle of the match and at a key moment that could define the series.

After the hour mark and with the game tied 2-2, the Al-Ain goalkeeper left a very short rebound inside the six-yard box, the ball was left to Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored with his first intention, but missed his shot. left foot less than two meters from the goal. The stadium, his teammates and not even he himself understood the goal that had been lost.

For his part, the Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina, who had been a starter in the first leg, saw his return from one of the stands of the stadium after not being included in the call of his coach Luis Castro. The reason why the Antioquian was not taken into account is still unknown.

SPORTS