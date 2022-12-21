Friday, December 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘already has a new team’: surprising news from the Spanish press

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 21, 2022
in Sports
0


close

AUTOPLAY

Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer with Manchester United #shorts | Time

If the information ends up being true, ‘CR7’ will be the partner of a man from the Colombian National Team.

According to various press releases, Cristiano Ronaldo was this Wednesday in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

According to international media reports, the star from Portugal, who did not have his best World Cup in Qatar, was the center of conversations with the leaders of Al Nassr, a club with which he has been associated for several weeks.

See also  Luis Enrique's 5 concerns with Spain to face Portugal

Now, when everything seems to indicate that Ronaldo is looking for a new air for his life, the newspaper ‘AS’, from Spain, reports that the signing for the Saudi team is already a fact.

‘The last team he’s going to play for’

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts today, in a match of the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 Soccer World Cup between Morocco and Portugal at the Al Zumama stadium in Doha (Qatar).

Photo:

EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

“This Tuesday the staff of the Arab team met with Cristiano’s representatives and closed an agreement for which, for the moment, the exact figures are not known”informs the newspaper ‘AS’, in its related note.

Guillermo Rai, the journalist who signed the note, assured in dialogue with the ‘Ser’ chain, that “Cristiano Ronaldo has already decided his future and the last team he is going to play for is Al Nassr”.

According to said reporter, this would have been the only offer that ‘CR7’ had on the table, after his sudden departure from Manchester United.

See also  Jazmín Pinedo remembers the time Magaly interviewed Ronaldo and asked him if he was ugly

If he arrives at Al Nassr, Ronaldo will be a teammate with David Ospina, from the Colombian National Team.

So far, no one from Cristiano Ronaldo’s environment has commented on said information.

More sports news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Cristiano #Ronaldo #team #surprising #news #Spanish #press

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Antonela Roccuzzo: what does she do and what family business does she have in the gastronomic sector?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result