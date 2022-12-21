Cristiano Ronaldo ‘already has a new team’: surprising news from the Spanish press

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
If the information ends up being true, ‘CR7’ will be the partner of a man from the Colombian National Team.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 21, 2022, 06:46 PM
According to various press releases, Cristiano Ronaldo was this Wednesday in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.
According to international media reports, the star from Portugal, who did not have his best World Cup in Qatar, was the center of conversations with the leaders of Al Nassr, a club with which he has been associated for several weeks.
Now, when everything seems to indicate that Ronaldo is looking for a new air for his life, the newspaper ‘AS’, from Spain, reports that the signing for the Saudi team is already a fact.
‘The last team he’s going to play for’
“This Tuesday the staff of the Arab team met with Cristiano’s representatives and closed an agreement for which, for the moment, the exact figures are not known”informs the newspaper ‘AS’, in its related note.
Guillermo Rai, the journalist who signed the note, assured in dialogue with the ‘Ser’ chain, that “Cristiano Ronaldo has already decided his future and the last team he is going to play for is Al Nassr”.
According to said reporter, this would have been the only offer that ‘CR7’ had on the table, after his sudden departure from Manchester United.
If he arrives at Al Nassr, Ronaldo will be a teammate with David Ospina, from the Colombian National Team.
So far, no one from Cristiano Ronaldo’s environment has commented on said information.
