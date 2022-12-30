Friday, December 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cristiano Ronaldo already has a new team in Saudi Arabia: it’s official

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 30, 2022
in Sports
0


close

AUTOPLAY

Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer with Manchester United #shorts | Time

After dozens of rumours, this Friday it came true that ‘CR7’ has a new home.

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed for Al Nassr FC in Saudi Arabia, where he will serve until 2025, after a month of rumors after the five-time Ballon d’Or winner broke his relationship with English Manchester United during the World Cup in Qatar, according to the club through their social networks.

See also  Loss to Portugal: Uruguay under pressure ahead of final group game

(Do not stop reading: Cristiano Ronaldo: the historic millionaire that he will receive in Al Nassr, his team).

Cristiano Ronaldo has a new team

Cristiano Ronaldo in action against Ghana.

At almost 38 years old, ‘CR7’ arrives at Al Nassrone of the best clubs in Saudi Arabia, which has managed to be champion of the national league up to nine times.

(Be sure to read: Pele’s iconic 100-year-old mom who still doesn’t know her son died.)

On December 22, the journalist Guillermo Rai, a journalist for the Spanish newspaper ‘AS’, assured in dialogue with the ‘Ser’ channel, that “Cristiano Ronaldo has already decided his future and the last team he will play for is the Al Nassr”.

According to said reporter, this would have been the only offer that ‘CR7’ had on the table, after his sudden departure from Manchester United.

Now, the truth is that Ronaldo will be the teammate of goalkeeper David Ospinaof the Colombian National Team, in the leading team in the local tournament.

The agreement between Ronaldo and the Saudi team will be for two and a half years. The total salary, including a commercial deal, will be around 200 million euros.

See also  F1 | Horner: "The undecut was the only way to beat Ferrari"

This, according to the journalist specialized in transfers Fabrizio Romano, is the largest salary in football history.

More sports news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Cristiano #Ronaldo #team #Saudi #Arabia #official

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

What is the rumor that has been said the most about Gisela Valcárcel?: the driver reveals it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result