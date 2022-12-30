Cristiano Ronaldo already has a new team in Saudi Arabia: it’s official

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
After dozens of rumours, this Friday it came true that ‘CR7’ has a new home.
December 30, 2022, 04:44 PM
Cristiano Ronaldo has signed for Al Nassr FC in Saudi Arabia, where he will serve until 2025, after a month of rumors after the five-time Ballon d’Or winner broke his relationship with English Manchester United during the World Cup in Qatar, according to the club through their social networks.
Cristiano Ronaldo has a new team
At almost 38 years old, ‘CR7’ arrives at Al Nassrone of the best clubs in Saudi Arabia, which has managed to be champion of the national league up to nine times.
On December 22, the journalist Guillermo Rai, a journalist for the Spanish newspaper ‘AS’, assured in dialogue with the ‘Ser’ channel, that “Cristiano Ronaldo has already decided his future and the last team he will play for is the Al Nassr”.
According to said reporter, this would have been the only offer that ‘CR7’ had on the table, after his sudden departure from Manchester United.
Now, the truth is that Ronaldo will be the teammate of goalkeeper David Ospinaof the Colombian National Team, in the leading team in the local tournament.
The agreement between Ronaldo and the Saudi team will be for two and a half years. The total salary, including a commercial deal, will be around 200 million euros.
This, according to the journalist specialized in transfers Fabrizio Romano, is the largest salary in football history.
December 30, 2022, 04:44 PM
keep going down
to find more content
