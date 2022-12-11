CR Sunday, December 11, 2022, 16:52



Cristiano suffered this Saturday one of the biggest disappointments of his career. El-Nesyri’s goal eliminated Portugal from the World Cup in Qatar and thus made the Portuguese’s great dream of lifting the World Cup fade away. Hours after the defeat, the former player of Sporting Lisbon, Real Madrid and Manchester United, has uploaded a message to his Instagram account to express his feelings. «Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately I won many titles of international dimension, but putting the name of our country on the highest foot in the world was my biggest dream », he wrote.

The Portuguese star, who in this championship has become the only footballer to score in five World Cups, continues to ensure that “I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the five appearances I’ve scored in World Cups over the course of 16 years, always alongside great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave it my all. I left everything on the field. I never turned my back on fighting and I never gave up on that dream.”

Regarding the defeat against the North African team, he affirms that “sadly, yesterday the dream ended. It is not worth reacting hot. I just want everyone to know that a lot has been said, a lot has been written, a lot has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed at any time. I always fought for everyone’s goal and would never turn my back on my colleagues and my country.”

To conclude, and without making it clear whether he will say goodbye to the national team, with whom he has played 196 matches, a world record equaled by Kuwait’s Bader al-Mutawa, he affirms that “there is not much more to say for now. Thank you Portugal. Thanks Qatar. The dream was nice while it lasted… Now, I hope that time will be a good adviser and allow each one to draw their own conclusions from it ».