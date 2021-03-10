Juventus’ elimination in the Champions League was something very tough for Vecchia Signora fans. Despite starting as favorites and having the chance to qualify several times, the Italians had a hard time focusing on the game and ended up being left out against Porto – who played with ten – in extra time. And who took the worst part after the disappointment was the benchmark and star of the team, Cristiano Ronaldo.

They did not forgive the Portuguese, who made a serious mistake in Porto’s last goal. Oliveira took a low shot and CR7 not only jumped, but spread his legs and the ball went through there. That is why he was the great focus of recriminations and accusations by the always difficult Italian press and also by two great idols of the club.

First it was Fabio Capello who hit the Portuguese. “There are some goals that cannot be conceded. Cristiano jumping and turning around the barrier … whoever is there cannot be afraid of being hit,” lamented the 74-year-old man. “It is an unforgivable mistake that has no excuse,” he added.

But he was not the only one to shoot former Real Madrid. Alessandro Del Piero, an Italian legend, was also critical of him. “He has to take over, of course,” explained the forward. “He didn’t have much of a chance but he wasted a header that he should have asserted”, criticized it.

“Juve, not like this”, the cover of TuttoSport.

On the other hand, the press was also very harsh when opening the editions of this Wednesday. “Juve, not like that”, was the lightest cover, published by the historic newspaper TuttoSport.

“Betrayal of Ronaldo”, the cover of the Corriere dello Sport.

Besides, the Gazzetta dello Sport spoke of a “Dark Juventus”, Meanwhile he Corriere dello Sport was forceful to the headline “Ronaldo’s betrayal”. The truth is that although the whole team failed, the responsibility fell on the man from Portugal, who to top it all was eliminated against one of the classic rivals of the club where he emerged, Sporting CP de Lisboa.

“Juve Oscura”, the cover of La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Statistics also play against Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward scored more goals in the last Champions League he played for Real Madrid (15) than in the three that he has been in the Turin team (14).

Likewise, he said goodbye to the Champions League in the round of 16 for the second consecutive season -before against Lyon- and did not score in a European tie for the first time in 15 years.

If in previous editions CR7, five times European champion and the competition’s highest historical scorer, had scored seven goals in seven games, being decisive in the eighth of the 2018-2019 season against Atlético Madrid with a tremendous treble, this Tuesday Portuguese did not have spaces and could not avoid a new European failure of his team.

In addition, in Serie A, the 10th Scudetto in a row seems like a utopia as Inter leads with a 10-point advantage.

With the Scudetto very far away and a season that was very tough for Juve, will it be the end of Cristiano Ronaldo’s cycle at Juventus? Time will answer it.