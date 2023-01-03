Cristiano Ronaldo surprised the football world by signing for the Al Nassr club in Saudi Arabia. This January 3rd, his tremendous presentation was held at the Marsol Park stadium, where he was received by more than 25,000 people, who are enthusiastic about the arrival of the Portuguese ‘7’ in Middle Eastern football.

However, during the press conference an event was raised that has raised all kinds of criticism against the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Well, everything seems to indicate that ‘CR7’ has no idea of ​​the country to which it has come to provide its services.

In a video that is already viral on social networks, the former Real Madrid is heard throwing a few words against the public that has come to receive him in Riyadh, the largest and most populous city in that country. However, It seems that the footballer had a lapses and mentioned that it was a challenge for him to play in South Africa.

“For me, it is not the end of my career to come to South Africa. I wanted the change and I don’t care what people say,” Cristiano Ronaldo said at the press conference.

His comments raised a wave of reactions among the digital community that has labeled the event as a lack of respect for the inhabitants of this Arab territory. However, his staunchest fans have defended them saying that it is normal for a celebrity of Cristiano’s caliber.

Likewise, he continued to leave some statements that denoted the end of his career, at least with regard to European football.: “In Europe my work is over, I have won everything, I have played in the most important clubs”expressed Ronaldo before the gaze of journalists and businessmen who have already begun to invest in the club.

Al Nassr has taken over the Portuguese’s legs until 2025 and under a contract of 200 million euros a year, so he automatically became the highest paid player on the planet over Kilyan Mbappe (110 million) and Lionel Messi (65 million euros), both PSG players.

“I am a unique player. It’s good to come here. There (in Europe) I broke all the records and I want to break some records here,” he declared.

El Al Nassr stated on his social media: “This is more than history in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to even greater success, but will also will inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls, to be the best version of themselves. Welcome Cristiano to your new home.

