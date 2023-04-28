Cristiano Ronaldo, a scam in Al Nassr? The truth behind the phrase

The statements attributed by various Spanish media to the president of the Saudi club Al Nassr, Musalli al Muammar, who point out that he was “ripped off” with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, “are false,” the Saudi Arabian club’s press advisor told EFE. , AlWalid al-Muhaidab.

“The statements that have appeared in the Spanish press with a source from a page called ArabiaNews50 are false, they are not true in form or content,” Al Muhaidab said in a telephone conversation with EFE.

deny version

The Al Nassr press officer indicated that the club president has not even been interviewed recently and warned that “there is no Saudi or local media” that has the name of ArabiaNews50, the alleged source used by various media to support the information published this Thursday.



According to several Spanish and Latin American newspapers, the president of Al Nassr would have said: “I have only been scammed twice in my life. The first time was when I asked for three kebabs and they only gave me two. The second time was for having signed Cristiano Ronaldo “.

Between laughs, the press officer of the al nassr he said that, “apparently some media outlets took it out of a joke and thought it was a true statement.” He also assured that the Portuguese star “has a two-and-a-half-year contract and the player is happy,” despite the fact that he is going through a bad scoring streak and his team has been eliminated from several competitions.

Al Muhaidab also stated that “the club is very happy with him.”

EFE

