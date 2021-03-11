In July 2018, a month and a half after seeing him lift the Orejona with Real Madrid, Juventus announced the hiring of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Italian team had disbursed 100 million euros (in two payments) to stay with one of the figures of world football together with Lionel Messi and then winner of the last two Ballon d’Or. Less than three years from that day, and with One season ahead on the contract, Vecchia Signora wants to part with the 36-year-old forward.

The elimination at the hands of Porto in the last 16 of the Champions League was a shock for Juventus. And the center of criticism, CR7. Even Giovanni Cobolli, who was president of the club between 2006 and 2009, was encouraged to affirm that “signing Cristiano Ronaldo was an absolute mistake.” “I said it from day one. He is a great player, a champion, but too expensive. Now everything is in the hands of Juventus, who pay him a million euros for every goal he scores. Juventus needs a reconstruction and should do without Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of the season, “he told Radio Punto Nuovo, in statements that the sports newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport rescued this Thursday.

According to this medium, “Cristiano involved an investment of 240 million euros net (115 million net for the purchase plus 31 a year for four seasons). It has brought undeniable commercial benefits (there is talk of an effect of about 100 million euros in the club income) but it has also affected the rest of the market and the situation has become even more complex in the Covid era. “

Although the Portuguese contract ends in June next year, Fabio Paratici, head of the Juventus sports area, has already clarified that “renewal is not on the agenda.” However, how easy is it to sell Cristiano Ronaldo, a 36-year-old player who enjoys a high salary, and in the middle of a pandemic that affected the economies of the clubs?

The equation does not seem simple and the markets for Portuguese are shrinking. That is why, according to SportMediaset, the Italian club would value offers close to 60 million euros to get rid of a player who earns him 50 million gross per season. “The budget is in the red and we are discussing how to intervene without having to make too many cuts that could compromise the technical level of the team,” the site publishes according to a direct source from the leadership.

Against this background, from England they point to four viable options for the Portuguese: a return to Manchester United or Real Madrid or a millionaire investment from the owners of PSG or Inter Miami, a team that Gonzalo Higuaín arrived from Turin a few months ago.

While his future is unknown, what Mediaset does assure is that Juventus thinks of an Argentine replacement for the Portuguese: Mauro Icardi, currently at PSG. If it materializes, there could even be a castling between the two players.