Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Turin in the next few hours. The Juventus forward, positive for covid-19 since yesterday, decided to live his quarantine in Italy and this afternoon he will travel with an ambulance plane from Cascais airport.

Upon arrival, an ambulance will wait for you to accompany you to your home, thus respecting the isolation protocol. The goal of the ex-Madridista is not to lose a day to be available for the most awaited match, Juventus-Barcelona on October 28.

The new Italian rules reduced the quarantine from 14 to 10 days, and it will be possible to leave it with a negative PCR instead of two. However, the Vecchia Signora will have to send the documentation certifying the negativity to the virus of their star to UEFA seven days before the match. Ronaldo has a week left to get it.