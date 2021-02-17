Cristiano comes home… Twice. The ex-Madridista returns to his favorite competition and also does so in Portugal, against Porto (follow the game live on AS.com). His season is being exceptional (23 goals in 26 games) and the Portuguese starts tonight the phase of the Champions League that he likes the most, against a rival theoretically affordable.

The Vecchia Signora, after a very positive streak (six wins in a row and a draw), fell on Saturday to the Naples and arrives at the appointment with the casualties of Arthur, Cuadrado, Bonucci and Dybala. The last two have been called up, but will not play.

Dragons, on the other hand, have all staff available (except Nanú), but they live a results crisis, with four consecutive draws. Conceiçao weighed repeat the 5-4-1 with whom he drew zero against him City, leaving out a Marega in a bad streak and starting with Taremi, although apparently he will use both ends in a 4-4-2.

In the front bianconera, Morata is the favorite for accompany Cristiano. After an impressive start, in 2021 he has yet to score goals. In the Champions League he has already made six: it can be your night.