The Turin Juventus player Cristiano Ronaldo thanked all the congratulations received this Friday on his 36th birthday and joked that “he cannot promise another 20 years” professional career, although he did guarantee that he will continue “one hundred percent” until he decides to hang up his boots.

“36 years, incredible! It seems that everything started yesterday, but this has been a journey full of adventures and stories to remember. The first ball, the first team, the first goal … Time flies! From Madeira to Lisbon, from Lisbon to Manchester, from Manchester to Madrid, from Madrid to Turin, they are all in my heart“Ronaldo said on his Instagram account, where he accompanied the publication with a photo of his family.

“I always gave everything I could and I always tried to show my best version. In return I received your love and admiration, presence and all the support. And for that, I can never thank you enough, nothing would have happened without you“added the Juventus player.” Today I am celebrating my 36th birthday in my 20th year as a professional. I’m sorry, but I can’t promise another 20 more years of this, “joked the Portuguese.” I can only promise that, as long as I continue, they will never receive less than one hundred percent from me. Thank you all very much for your support and for your messages, “said Cristiano Ronaldo.