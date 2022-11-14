doCristiano Ronaldo will continue at Manchester United when he returns from the World Cup in Qatar? His statements in a television interview deepened the distance he already had with the club at the beginning of the season, when there was speculation that he wanted to leave. He now says that it was the opposite, that they did everything possible to kick him out. Whoever has the truth, the truth is that no top-level club approached an offer or was willing to take on his high contract.

A few months ago, the Portuguese supposedly intended to go to a team that would participate in the Champions League, a competition in which he is the all-time top scorer, since Manchester United only qualified for the Europa League. He was absent for much of the preseason and upon his return did not maintain untouchable status for coach Erik Ten Hag.

I feel betrayed because they turned me into the black sheep

This Sunday, in the program ‘Piers Morgan uncensored’ (Piers Morgan without censorship), of the chain Sky Sports, Cristiano attacked everyone, with the exception of Alex Fergusonthe technical director who recommended his hiring when he was 17 years old and playing for Sporting Lisbon.

CR7 was not among those summoned by Manchester United who beat Fulham 2-1 this Sunday, with a goal in discount from Argentine Alejandro Garnacho, who admitted having Cristiano as an idol. A few days before playing his fifth World Cup, the same amount as Lionel Messi, the Portuguese aimed heavy artillery at the club and at Ten Hag: “I feel betrayed because they turned me into the black sheep. Not only the coach, there are two or three more who want me out of the club”.

His relationship with Ten Hag is unlikely to return: “I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show me respect. If you don’t have respect for me, I will never have it for you.” Then he charged Wayne Rooney, a former teammate at Manchester United for five years, who days ago had said about Cristiano: “I think the things he did from the beginning of the season are unacceptable for the club. It’s an unwanted distraction that Manchester don’t need at the moment when they’re trying to rebuild.”

I don’t know what has happened to Manchester since Alex left. The club has not evolved

Cristiano responded to Rooney: “I don’t know why he criticizes me so much. Probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at a high level. I’m not going to say I look better than him, which is true.”

His questions reached the management of the club: “I think the fans should know the truth. I want the best for United, that’s why I came back. But there are things inside that don’t help us reach the top level, like City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal. I love United, I love the fans, they are always on my side. But if they want to improve, they have to change a lot of things, a lot of things.”

The couple lost one of the twins they were expecting. Photo: Oscar del Pozo. AFP

He only rescued Ferguson: “I don’t know what’s happened to Manchester since Alex left. The club has not evolved. Zero progress. Alex knows better than anyone that the club is not going the way it deserves. Everyone knows it, the club is not advancing. People who don’t realize it is because they don’t want to see it; they’re blind”.

Liverpool fans had a minute of silence for my son’s death, it really shocked me. At Manchester United they never showed empathy for the situation I experienced, never

Cristiano acknowledged that he followed Ferguson’s advice when he left Juventus: “He told me ‘there’s no way you’re going to Manchester City’, and I said ‘ok boss’”. He accused driving of “lack of empathy” at the time his wife lost a pregnancy: “Liverpool fans made a minute of silence for the death of my son, it really surprised me. At Manchester United they never showed empathy for the situation I experienced, never.

He was also lapidary with Ralf Rangnick, the caretaker manager who preceded Ten Hag last season: “If you’re not even a manager, how are you going to manage Manchester United? I never heard of him.”

These statements by Cristiano put his poor football season in context. In 14 dates of the Premier League, he started in four games and in another six he entered from the bench. He only played 520 of the 1,260 possible minutes. He scored just one goal on October 9 in a 2-1 win over Everton. He showed more presence in the Europa League: he was from the beginning in the six games, with two goals, both in the games against Sheriff Tiraspol.

Cristiano has the World Cup ahead of him, while his relationship with Manchester United entered a path of difficult return.

