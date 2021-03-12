If in Italy they are no longer so convinced that the marriage between Juventus and Cristiano should continue, the ex-Madridista himself has also begun to have doubts. Many. As AS learned, the continuity of Portuguese in the Turin entity has never been less secure than these days. A couple of weeks ago a separation between the parties before 2022, when the forward’s contract will expire, was unthinkable, but right now it has become a possibility.

After the elimination in the Champions League against Porto (the third after those with Ajax and Lyon), Cristiano is obviously not happy. He has received harsh criticism in Italy, where he dreamed of marking an era at Juventus and breaking his jinx with the top European competition. You are realizing, however, that it is going to be very difficult to do so. He weighs a change of scenery and the favorite to offer it is PSG.

Cristiano has always been a dream of Al-Khelaïfi, who, as published today by ‘Le Parisien’, never interrupted contacts with Jorge Mendes to sign him. Everything will depend on the future of Mbappé, whose renewal is still stagnant and Madrid yearns for him. With his goodbye, the Parisians would launch for another world star, one between Messi and Cristiano. PSG would be the only team capable of offering the Portuguese a salary very similar to the one he now receives in Turin (around 30 million net) and of continuing to fight to raise the Champions League again. Another soap opera is coming, then. And it aims to be very long.