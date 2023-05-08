Cristiano Malgioglio last weekend he was hosted by Silvia Toffanin a very true. The Amici judge spoke in the round, also revealing interesting details about his look.

The singer-songwriter is easily recognizable especially for the blond tuft that has distinguished him for years. Cristiano explained to Toffanin that he was born by pure chance.

Source: Mediaset

“I made it up by accident. I wanted to dye my hair differently. I left the 60-volume hydrogen peroxide, the phone rang, I started talking and forgot about the tint” – he said.

When he then looked in the mirror here’s how he reacted: “When I then looked at myself I don’t even know what I looked like, like a faded pineapple. As soon as I saw myself I started screaming. So I didn’t know how to get back to my natural color, then I got used to it. That’s how it came about” – her words.

A tuft that has now become a real must copied by everyone and that Malgioglio takes care of on a daily basis. “I must say that this tuft has been copied and copied by everyone. I’ve had it for years and couldn’t do without it. I torment him poor thing with the hair dryer and sometimes I ask him not to fall off and stay as it is. I also talk to the tuft and I take care of it a lot. The only thing to say is that I put a little honey and vinegar, I won’t tell you the other ingredients“.

In this period Cristiano is busy with Amici where he holds the role of judge. He who has always dreamed of working with Maria De Filippi. “Working with Maria De Filippi has always been my dream but she never called me and I didn’t understand why. Then the time has come” – he said.

Among the many topics addressed also that of love with Cristiano who revealed a long-distance relationship that is apparently in crisis. “I’ve always been a cheater in my life. He saw my photo on Instagram with Joseph Gioffre and it blocked me and i dont know how to find it. This means that he was very much in love with me and now I’m single” – he said.