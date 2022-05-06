Over the last few hours, news has come from Christian Malgioglio that has left the world of the web speechless. On the occasion of ainterview released to “People”, the famous singer has revealed himself to be fiancé. Let’s find out together with whom.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Cristiano Malgioglio is one of the television characters most loved and esteemed within Italian television. Recently the artist ended up in the center of the gossip. This time it was a few that made him the protagonist of a gossip statements which he himself released during an interview with “Gente”.

Cristiano Malgioglio has never minced the word and this time not even as regards his own private life. Indeed, the famous singer has revealed some details on his love life:

If it is true that I was secretly married to Maria Schneider? Maria for me was more than a friend, we were very close. There was a very strong attraction. And maybe yes, I was very much in love with her even though I didn’t know it. She was a very melancholy person: all her life she tried to free herself from Last Tango in Paris. Bernardo Bertolucci, her director, with all the films she made after her could have contacted her. Instead nothing. Quentin Tarantino had finally called her, but her lung cancer took her away before filming.

Later, Malgioglio stated that he had a company. As for the identity of the latter, we are not aware of who his new love is. However, we only know that it is a turkish boy. These are his words: