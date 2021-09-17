Cristiano Malgioglio confessed to being a bit distant from Barbara D’Urso in this period: here is the reason

Christian Malgioglio is back on TV with Tale and Quali Show. On the occasion of the debut, the showman decided to give an interview to Fatto Quotidiano. During the interview, details about his private life obviously emerged.

Although very reserved, the singer talked about friendships and loves. In this period he seems to be running out of both. Cristiano Malgioglio spoke about his relationship with Barbara D’Urso who, in fact, hasn’t appeared in the company of his historic friend for a while.

Quarrel in sight? Absolutely not, just a period of detachment. In fact, Malgioglio explained:

No, we never fought. We haven’t heard from each other for a while. But not even the shadow of quarrels, there would be no reason. That’s not true at all. This summer we didn’t speak because I was with my friends, and she was with hers. I have a great admiration for her: she is a hard worker, good, beautiful. One of the wrist. I would have no reason to argue with her, absolutely. Social media write many untruths. I never quarrel with anyone. I don’t know what rivalry or jealousy is, I just know what friendship is.

Love has also come to terminus, the songwriter is single again:

My love affair with my Turkish boyfriend is over. You can’t live on video calls alone, I was pissed off. We talked in gestures. He wanted me to learn Turkish, but I don’t even know Italian. Now I’m free, beautiful, gorgeous. I love Channing Tatum, of whom I am a huge fan. I sent him a crazy message, it was a real declaration of love. He visualized everything and didn’t even answer me, maybe he got scared. Now the skirts with his face will tear them all. I forgot him from my life too. I don’t care anymore.

