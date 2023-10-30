Cristiano Malgioglio against Mahmood: “He copied the title of my song”

Cristiano Malgioglio lashes out against Mahmood, who announced the release of a new single, entitled Love cocktailthe same as a piece by Malgioglio.

“I am angry. I came to Istanbul to visit my boyfriend and they warned me that today Mahmood announced a new song called Love cocktail. That is an iconic title linked to the very successful song that I wrote and which was brought to success by poor Stefania Rotolo” declared the singer-songwriter to The Republic.

“I’m beside myself. That is not a trivial title. It’s a very original title for such an important song. As if I wrote a song and titled it In the blue painted blue. It can’t be done, it infuriates me. If she had done a cover, it would have been a good thing. But this really isn’t it. If he doesn’t have any ideas, let him change jobs immediately. Because this work is done with good ideas, not by copying other people’s ideas. Faced with these lapses in style, I become a beast.”

On Mahmood’s part, however, there is no irregularity or plagiarism: the Siae, in fact, allows the deposit of songs with the same titles.