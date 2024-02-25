Cristiano Malgioglio reveals his most intimate secret: Maria Schneider, his colleague and friend, was the only woman he would ever want to marry.

Cristiano Malgioglio, a well-known Italian showbiz personality, opens his heart to share memories and reflections on Maria Schneider, the unforgettable actress who left an indelible mark in the history of cinema. The bond between Malgioglio and Schneider, born from admiration for the artist and grown to become an affectionate friendship, has developed in a singular and intense way over the years. The artist remembers her with these sweet words:

Not only the best friend of my entire life, but also the only woman I would have wanted to marry.

Malgioglio reveals that their first meeting took place following a radio interview, during which Schneider she was struck by Cristiano's uniqueness and his passion for diversity. This meeting marks the beginning of a long series of telephone conversations and meetings that will lead them to share unforgettable moments together.

The first physical meeting took place in 1996, when Malgioglio proposed to Schneider to participate in a musical project Rome. Although the actress is not used to singing, she accepts the invitation and, together, they spend moments of joy and complicity in the recording studio.

The relationship between the two is characterized by moments of sweetness and light arguments, due to Maria's smoking habit. However, the bond that unites them is strong and deep, so much so that rumors circulated about a possible marriage between them. Regarding these rumors, she explains:

We were very close. I was very in love with her, and she called me “my hubby”

Talking about the famous movie “Last tango in Paris“, Malgioglio reveals interesting background stories. The famous butter scene had not been foreseen and deeply affected Maria, leaving an indelible mark on her: