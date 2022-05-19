After being caught in the crosshairs of the controversy, the message of apology arrives from Cristiano Malgioglio for Chanel Terrero

Without a shadow of a doubt Christian Malgioglio It is one of television characters most loved and esteemed within the world of Italian television. Recently the famous artist apologized to Chanel Terrerothe singer from Spain who participated in theEurovision Song Contest 2022. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Cristiano Malgioglio led theEurovision Song Contest 2022 as commentator. Recently, the famous singer ended up in the center of the gossip because of his words pronounced against the Spanish artist.

Following theexhibition by Chanel Terrero, Cristiano Malgioglio expressed his own opinion about the performace. These were his statements which have aroused numerous controversies on the web:

I must say that she is beautiful and dances very well. In fact she is Cuban. But her is a beach ditty. A European reggaeton. It’s a Jennifer Lopez discount store. There was a group that could have represented Spain, but by a whisker they didn’t pass.

To defend himself from criticism, the singer said he used a ironic tone in its expressions which, however, has not been adequately interpreted. In light of this, he himself has decided to put the most sincere about him apologies at the singer:

The Spaniards made a tragedy of it. They did not understand the irony of my comments. I honestly gave judgments I believed in, always seasoned with a few jokes. I will go to Spain to make peace with Chanel: I will offer her a nice duet on a song that I will write for her and I will call it Disculpame, to play down. I go to the discount store and find delicious things, even if there are often imitations of more famous products. The sense was that: Chanel seemed to be inspired by Jennifer Lopez. That’s all. Who knows what Jennifer Lopez may have thought of it.

Finally, Cristiano Malgioglio hopes to do peace as soon as possible with the person concerned: