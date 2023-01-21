Cristiano Lucarelli defends his son accused of rape: “More and more convinced of his innocence”

“If before I was convinced that my son was innocent, after reading the documents I strengthen the idea even more”. Cristiano Lucarelli defends his son, who ended up under house arrest on charges of raping an American student last March.

“Here I am, did you think I was running away, hiding, not putting my face on it?”, begins the video posted on Instagram by the former Livorno center forward, now coach. “I’m sorry to disappoint you, but I’ve always put my face on many things, let alone if I don’t put it on for something I created, for a boy I educated and raised, to whom I’ve always transmitted great values , of the values ​​of pride, tolerance, opposition to all forms of violence, especially towards women”, he underlines. “With the comments I would invite you to stay calm, there is not yet a first instance sentence and we are in the preliminary investigations”, continues Lucarelli, stating that “he threw himself into the field of the media trial, which was what scared us, because the The subject is sensitive and there is a risk of making hasty judgments”.

“Mattia and the other suspect were intercepted, without knowing it, in a phone call where they spoke of an injustice, a joke, that they didn’t believe what they were reading. According to those who listened to this conversation”, says Lucarelli, “the admission of guilt was not evident”. “But if I didn’t commit the crime, why should I feel guilty during a phone call?”

The former footballer then concluded by inviting us to “reflect”: “I too have always heard these things on TV, when you’re in it everything is different”.