A welcome visit to the Coverciano Football Museum. Cristiano Lucarelli, coach of Ternana, in retreat at the Federal Technical Center of Coverciano before the match against Monza, made a stop at the Museum. “It is a thrill to enter the Football Museum – declared Cristiano Lucarelli – and pause in front of the shirts that are the history of the Azzurri and that we link to our lives.” The Rossoverde technician wanted to capture a moment of his visit with the photo in front of shirt no. 20 by Paolo Rossi from the 1982 Spanish World Cup.