“Come back Cristiano? No. He has a contract with Juventus. But it doesn’t make sense for him to come back. I love him very much, he has given us a lot.” There was affection and also, denial. From the set of El Chiringuito, Florentino Pérez closed the option of a possible return of Cristiano Ronaldo, who according to Gazzetta dello Sport is already studying other ways to leave Juventus.

According to this Italian newspaper, Cristiano is happy in Turin, but not fully happy. This season is being really difficult for the Turin team to give up their very long reign in Italy, which will end with nine consecutive leagues won, and to crash again in Europe earlier than planned, falling to Porto in the second round against the forecast. On a contractual level, he enjoys a remarkable salary and unmatched tax benefits for other countries, but, even so, he will continue to seek a way out.

The club has publicly shown the intention of the forward to continue, but opinions in Italy suggest that the marriage should be broken for the good of both. Juve would release a salary mass and could reform the squad, while Cristiano would change of scene and start again relieving some frustration.

The new destination might not be exactly that, new. SAccording to this newspaper, Cristiano Ronaldo would have asked his agent, Jorge Mendes, to test Manchester United about a possible return to what was his home from 2003 to 2009. An exit that he has begun to value after Florentino’s no, since Real Madrid was his first option. Manchester was plan B, which now has to be executed.

At Old Trafford the gates are open in public by Solskjaer, but they have to balance the accounts. The club is still looking for a great star and returning to Cristiano would be a fantastic story that could also offer a good performance. The numbers will be another story in some accounts touched by the pandemic. According the Gazzetta dello Sport, The star would be willing to lower his salary from the current 31 to a figure of around 20 million euros. United would have to see if it is manageable considering that several well-valued players are on the starting ramp and could offer income to cover such an operation that seems complicated. So did his departure from Real Madrid, and it happened. Summer seems to be hectic for the 7th, he will not wear white again in Madrid and dreams of going back to his other home.

Good numbers, few hits

32 goals in 38 games. Cristiano Ronaldo’s performance decreases because time does not pass in vain for anyone, but even so his scoring volume is still more than remarkable at 36 years of age. The one from Madeira has offered goals, but the group has not worked as well as in previous years, causing widespread frustration and the striker being in the spotlight, blaming him, in part, for Juventus not meeting either of its two major goals. There is still the Cup against Atalanta, in which it could be a sweet closing to Turin.

He fits in at United for many reasons and performance is one of them. No one can expect a five-year or ten-year goal contract, but the short-term impact could be immediate. In the current first squad of the Red Devils, no player comes close to that figure and only Bruno Fernandes maintains an elite scoring level, but he is not a forward. Those 30 goals could make the difference between the current second place and definitively approach Manchester City in the fight for the title and also, it seems to have a reserved space in the attack point. Old Trafford and Cristiano dream together again … now it’s time for it to become reality.