On Friday Cristiano turned 36 years old and Andrea Pirlo, in a press conference, defined him as “a hero” because of the desire he continues to put into each training session despite his age. And this Saturday the Portuguese put on the cape again in the fundamental match with Roma, which certifies the definitive Bianconero rebirth.

After the defeat with Inter on January 17, Vecchia Signora had six consecutive wins and today they are five points behind first place, with one game less. Pirlo resigned to Cuadrado, Fonseca to Dzeko (again betting on Borja Mayoral), but in the first half almost everything Ronaldo did.

The Giallorossi, with a great Villar, controlled the ball very well, but all the best chances (except for a Cristante volley) were seen in their area. The 1-0 came early, in the 13th minute, and carried the signature of the ex-Madridista, who controlled a ball that Morata gave him with the sole at the edge of the area (top with more assists in Serie A, seven) and surprised Pau López with a precise low left foot.

For the striker there are already 23 goals in the 24 games this season and 68 in the Italian league. If we add his 16 assists to these, the Portuguese reaches 84 goals with his participation in the last three years. Nobody in Calcio reached this figure in the same period. Cristiano, again off Morata’s pass, soon afterwards also hit the crossbar, and his shot bounced a few inches from the goal line. The referee told him that Hawkeye confirmed it was not a goal, but he ignored it: he wanted to see his watch personally.

In the second half, Roma tried to change the course of the game and Dzeko was seen again, but Juve finished the task 20 minutes from the final whistle, again with the help of CR7, just in the best moment of the visitors. After a team move and a low cross from Kulusevski, Ibáñez tried to anticipate the ex-Madridista and ended up scoring at his own door, closing the contest. There were more attempts by Roma to close the gap, but the marker did not move again. Milan and Inter are warned: Juve and their hero are very well. And they aim for the top.