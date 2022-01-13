The Portuguese attacker of Manchester United has attended the official channel of the Premier League already ESPN Brazil in a two-way interview. In it, he has talked about the current moment of the Red devils and the possibility of ending up playing in the Latin American country.
Cristiano Ronaldo landed in the summer at Old Trafford, the place that saw him explode as a footballer and settle into the elite between 2003 and 2009. After the first months of this second stage, the club is in seventh place in the Premier League at six Champions League place points, qualified for the Champions League round of 16 and FA Cup fourth round. He is aware of the room for improvement, but has shown his confidence in the new manager:
“We know that we have not played the best football, as we should. But we have many games to improve. At some points we are better with Rangnick, but he needs time. It is not easy to change the mentality of the players and the system in that way. He changed many things, he needs more time to implement his ideas in footballers. I think he will do a good job. “
For this, it is key to be prepared in the mental field, something that has also been discussed in the interview:
“It’s impossible to be successful without the right mindset. I think that’s the main point. There is always a long way to go because for me the most important thing is to look at yourself and say that you can help the team much more. If you have some dignity “You have to do much more, starting with me. In this new year, I am trying to improve in many different things to help the team. We are all here to improve the team, so let’s try.”
He has also expressed that he focuses on thinking about what he can do for the team, the pain caused by the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he has not closed the door to playing in the future in Brazil and his admiration for Ronaldo Nazário or Ronaldinho Gaúcho.
#Cristiano #impossible #successful #mindset
Leave a Reply