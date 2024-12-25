Taking advantage of the holidays in the League Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo and his large family make a very special trip during these dates. The Portuguese footballer, his wife, the Spanish model Georgina Rodriguezand his five children changed the heat of the Arab country for the freezing climate of Arctic Circle.

The Ronaldo Rodríguez family has spent these days of Christmas in Lapland, the northernmost region of Finlandknown for its ski resorts, its spectacular northern lights and for being the place of residence of Santa Claus.

It is known that if Cristiano is still in exceptional physical shape at 39 years old, it is because he takes care of himself and exercises at all times and places. In Lapland it was not going to be less, so the Portuguese braved the usual low temperature of the winter season in those latitudes – between 10 and 20 degrees below zero – to take a bath. He took off all his clothes except his boxers and submerged in a pool of ice watera recommended practice and very fashionable among elite athletes for a long time to recover from efforts.

“It’s just a little cold”the player himself ironically stated on his X account (formerly Twitter), where he has more than 114 million followers.









Of course, traveling with children, Cristiano and Georgina visited the house of Santa Claus. And the mother and children also took advantage of the abundant snow to ski, something that is strictly prohibited for soccer players due to the risk of injuries that such practice entails.

The couple, accustomed to recounting numerous chapters of their lives on social media, have created a longer video in which summary of the best moments of this Christmas trip. In less than a day since its publication, it has accumulated almost two million views: