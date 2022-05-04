Erik ten Hag will have to revolutionize the changing room of Old Trafford. A good handful of departures and as many arrivals are expected. Ralf Rangnick, who will combine a position as a club advisor while managing the Austrian national teamhas already revealed the footballer profile that Manchester United needs for their attack.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the top scorer for the Red Devils, with 18 league goals and 24 in all competitions. But in Rangnick’s eyes, the Portuguese is not enough.: “Cristiano is not a center forward nor does he want to play in that position. It is obvious that the club needs two new strikers who offer more quality and more options to the team. I wouldn’t call them extreme either.”

“Two strikers. Two modern strikers, who are not necessarily wingers. If you look at international football, there are hardly any big teams that still play with two strikers. Most play with three or a false nine.”

The clearest example that the German has found has been in the two main contenders for the Premier League, Liverpool and Manchester City: “If you look, each one has five or six high-quality strikers. Gabriel Jesus didn’t play much until four weeks ago. He now he does it regularly. See how many attacking players they have, and whether they play in the middle or as wingers. Is Jack Grealish a forward or is he a winger? They are all forwards who can play in different positions. They can change, they can rotate. We don’t have many players like that.”