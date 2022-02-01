The race of Mason Greenwood It was launched like a shot when an extra-sports issue has completely stopped it. At just 20 years old, he was the great illusion of Old Trafford. English, striker, goalscorer. Much was said that the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo this season could overshadow the youth squad. But it has not been the Portuguese, it has been Greenwood himself who has messed it up.

A few hours ago the bomb news was known. The Manchester United player was arrested after being charged with alleged rape and assault after a video of his girlfriend circulated on social media. The model and influencer Harriet Robson made several images and voice messages public on her Instagram to prove it.

Manchester United, as an entity, had no choice but to remove their player. Greenwood is grounded, while the rest of the squad is back to training as normal. However, this event has not gone unnoticed.

locker room, divided

There have already been some moves. Some heavyweights in the locker room have turned their backs on him and he has been seen publicly. Cristiano, De Gea, Pogba, Rashford, Phil Jones, Cavani, among others, have stopped following their partner on social networks. This has been clear, in view of all.

Others like Mata, Henderson, Varane or Bruno Fernandes have not made that drastic decision and they let justice act and the truth be known. It is not the first time that Greenwood has been involved in controversy with women or anti-disciplinary behavior. For this reason, the negative movement that has been created from the sponsors of the red devils even feminist associations or the FA itself will be difficult to redirect the career of the young English player…