His tears are not moving because they are not shed by the disappointment that the elimination of Portugal means for his country. are only for him
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the field and cries like a child in the very long tunnel that leads to the Portugal locker room. A front camera focuses on him, an accredited gentleman, supposedly from the Portuguese delegation, grabs him by the elbow from time to time along the way, perhaps to serve as a ground connection to discharge static electricity
#Cristiano #cries #Ronaldo #Portugal
Leave a Reply