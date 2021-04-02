Kylian Mbappé has granted an interview to RMC Sport, in which he has made his personality as a professional known a little more. The Paris Saint Germain star acknowledges that he has ego, but I understand this as a quality necessary to save bad times that every great player lives throughout his sports career. In a preview of the full talk, which will be broadcast this Saturday, the French star also compared himself to Leo Messi and Cristiano, who recognizes that they are much better than him today.



Confidence: “In my head I always tell myself that I am the best. Of course it is important because when you are broke, nobody but you is going to push you. And you have to convince yourself that you are capable of knocking down mountains. people are not going to push you. Don’t do it. Understand the ego, but when you are not well, there is no one who comes to your house to tell you that you are capable of doing that. It’s just you and your “mindset.” There is you. You have to convince yourself that you are capable of great things. “

Messi and Cristiano: “Every time I go out to a field I always tell myself that I am the best and, nevertheless, I have played in fields where Messi and Cristiano were. They are better players than me, they have a billion more things than me. But In my head I always tell myself that I am the best because that way you do not set limits and try to give the best of yourself. Of course, sometimes people do not understand it because I think that perhaps there is also that barrier that is created in relation to this subject, where it is not really explained what the ego is ”.

The concept of ego: “For people, the ego is simply not to give a friend a penalty, to have a better salary than the player of the rival team. It is not only that, it is also in preparation. It is something personal, to overcome oneself, it goes a lot beyond that superficial thing of saying ‘me me, me, me’. But I think there is a lot to say about it. “