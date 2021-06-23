Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday surpassed the 108 goals of Iranian Ali Daei, who to date held the record for the top scorer in the history of the national teams. The new record of the Portuguese star places the new mark at 109 points

The Portuguese striker arrived at the match against France with 107 goals with the Portuguese team, but two penalties were used to break the record held by Ali Daei since March 1, 2006. This double also places him at the top of the Eurocup scorers’ table, with five goals. And he distances himself even further from Plantini at the top of the competition’s all-time scorers’ ranking. The French scored 9 goals, while the Portuguese already has 14.

During the World Cup in Russia, the Portuguese striker beat the European record as a scorer with his team (84 goals) by Ferenc Puskás and, curiously, this Wednesday he broke the world record in the stadium that bears the name of the Spanish-Hungarian legend.