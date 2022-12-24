He had already lost a 15-year-old son to cancer. Cristiana Marchioro died at the age of 54, after being diagnosed with leukemia

A very sad story that comes from Corva di Azzano Decimo, in the province of Pordenone. Christian Marchioro she passed away forever at the age of 54, due to leukemia.

A few years ago, it had lost her fifteen year old son just because of a tumor. Alessandro stopped being part of her life from one day to the next and Cristiana had to find the strength to get back up and to continue living. No mother should have to say goodbye to her child, especially at such a young age.

He never forgot Alexander and even gave birth to one fundraiser for the youth area of ​​Cro di Aviano.

After the discovery of the diagnosis, she was treated in the civil hospital Santa Maria degli Angeli in Pordenonewhere unfortunately his heart stopped forever.

Cristiana Marchioro leaves her husband and son Leonardo

Today she leaves her husband in pain George Baldassohis parents and the son Leonard.

Husband and wife had met at the University. A great love, which they soon crowned with marriage. Together they decided to move to Pordenone, they held two children in their arms and managed to build their own love nesta house with a garden in the middle of the countryside.

After the news of Cristiana Marchioro’s death, the entire community became close to the family. Her parents are well known, as her father is a former Air Force colonelwhile the mother aformer primary school teacher.

The funeral was celebrated today, December 24, at 15:00, in the parish church of San Bartolomeo in Corva. After the funeral service, the body was buried in the Corva cemetery.

Cristiana’s story has also spread through social networks, so much the affection that users have sent to the family, through comments. Today this mom he will embrace his son again.