During the day of Sunday 11 June, Christian Ciacci she got married to Massimiliano Salvi. The two had been engaged for 13 years and a few days ago they finally crowned their dream of love. Let’s find out all the details of the wedding together.

After 13 years of engagement, Cristiana Ciacci e Maximilian Salvi they married. There ceremony it took place on Sunday 11 June in the city of Rome, inside the basilica of Santa Francesca Romana. All were present at the wedding five children of the woman. Therefore, in addition to the two children by Massimiliano, he has three others born from a previous love story.

All of this has been documented through a series of photo published by Little Tony’s daughter on her Instagram profile. These were the words written in support of the caption of post:

The story continues, I thank everyone for the organization, communication, makeup, the gorgeous handmade dress, the precious jewels, the spectacular decoration of the church and the villa, for my bouquet and for the wonderful musical accompaniment.

After the wedding, the woman indulged in ainterview to the weekly “Diva e Donna”. On this occasion, she wanted to spend beautiful words on his spouse:

Massimiliano is an extraordinary man, he manages to guarantee me continuous support, to support me as a person and as a public figure.

How Cristiana Ciacci and Massimiliano Salvi met

According to his unprecedented statements released to the weekly, the daughter of Little Tony and Massimiliano Salvi would have met in one troupe and it seems that it was just the destiny to make them meet: