Cristian Zapata, luxury reinforcement for Colombian football

Christian Zapata.
The defender returns after passing through international football.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 03, 2022, 08:27 A.M.
This Friday, December 2, Atlético Nacional confirmed to Christian Zapata As his third reinforcement for next season, the defender from Cauca signed for one year and will attend training on January 3 at the Guarne sports venue.
After formalizing the incorporations of the Brazilian Francisco Da Costa and the defender from Antioquia Juan Felipe Aguirre, the World Cup player with the Colombia selectionleft San Lorenzo de Argentina to return to Colombian soccer.
Zapata is 36 years old, he made his professional debut in 2005 with Deportivo Cali, from there he went to Udinese in Italy where he played until 2011 when he signed for Villarreal in Spain, in 2012 he returned to Serie A to play for Milan, in the rossonero He was there until 2019 when he went to Genoa until 2021 when he returned to the American continent to play for San Lorenzo in Argentina.
In his palmares he holds the Italian Super Cup for the 2016-17 season with Milan.
Juan Camilo Alvarez Serrano
FOOTBALL correspondent
Medellin
On Twitter: @juanchoserran8
