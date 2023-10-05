With a group of 100 runners, the first stage of the race began. Return to Antioquia Youth 2023, whose first route was the route between Santa Fe de Antioquia and Liborina, a broken terrain with two flying finishes and four mountain prizes, the last of them at the finish line in the main park of Liborina.

The good weather did not accompany the day, as some rain complicated the route, which was quite technical and challenging.

The best

Some teams tried to launch escapes, but the strongest squads, like the Team Sistecreditor controlled these actions so that the group ran mostly compact, picking up runners as the kilometers passed.

At the end, with 10 kilometers to go, a group of around 20 runners was at the front of the race and was approaching the finish line, when Cristian Velez, current national champion of the category punctured.

Although some runners in the main group tried to accelerate the pace to leave him behind, Vélez returned to the leading group and in a long sprint took the victory and the lead.

