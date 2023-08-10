Cristian Totti greets Roma. “Nine years have passed since I wore the Roma shirt for the first time, and now the time has come to say goodbye to what has always been a second family to me. I wanted to thank all those who have been close to me in these years of hard sacrifices and great goals,” Francesco Totti’s son wrote on Instagram the day after his move to the Primavera side of Frosinone became official. “I hope that in my new adventure I will have the good fortune to meet again a united team like ours, always ready to support us in difficulties and motivate each other -continues the 17-year-old son of the former Giallorossi captain-. Thank you for being great professionals. You have inspired me to become a better person and if I was able to seize this opportunity today it is thanks to what I was able to learn working alongside you, in this wonderful family. Forever in the heart…”.

