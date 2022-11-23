While there are rumors of a possible marriage proposal from Francesco Totti to his new partner Noemi Bocchi, the son of the former Roma captain and Ilary Blasi Cristian shows himself on social media together with his girlfriend Melissa Monti. A shot in the mirror for the two, with her putting on makeup, and a blue heart commenting on the photo. Cristian Totti is very reserved on social media, his Instagram profile is sparse in photos as well as that of TikTok. However, he does not give up on sharing from time to time some beautiful moments shared together with the girl he has been in love with for about a year now.

It was the weekly Who to talk about their relationship first, when she accompanied him to a match of the Roma youth team. They are both 17 years old, but Monti is already established: as an actress she starred in the fiction “My name is Maya” and in “Solo per amore”. She also appeared in the film “The Great Beauty” and shot several famous commercials. On her profile, some extra shots documenting her relationship with Cristian Totti, but these are still a few snapshots that certify the desire to cultivate the relationship in a more confidential way.