Christian Totti greet the Rome. The eldest of French he did so via a long post on social media: “It’s been nine years since I wore the Roma shirt for the first time, and now the time has come to say goodbye to what has always been a second family to me. I wanted to thank all those who have been close to me in these years of hard sacrifices and great goals”. This is the first part of Cristian’s message officially passed to Frosinone: “I hope that in my new adventure I will be lucky enough to meet again a united team like ours, always ready to support us in difficulties and motivate each other. Thank you for being such great professionals. You inspired me to become a better person and if today I was able to seize this opportunity it is thanks to what I was able to learn working alongside you, in this splendid family. Forever in my heart…”.