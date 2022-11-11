While Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi are busy with their lawyers to decide the separation agreements, their children are living their adolescence. In particular this time it was to end up in the spotlight Cristian Totti who came out with his new girlfriend. Let’s find out who it is.

Although a few months have passed since the most sensational farewell of summer 2022, the separation between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi continues to make noise on the net. However, this time to finish at news center one of their sons was the eldest, namely Cristian Totti.

As with any teenager, it is not easy to cope with the divorce of two parents, especially for those forced to manage the impact of popularity as well. This is what is happening to Cristian, Chanel and little Isabel. However, despite the various difficulty in the family, the children of the former Roma captain continue with theirs life trying to ignore the gossip.

Over the last few hours, the eldest son of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi has come out in the open with his new one fiancée. The little footballer seems to be more in love than ever. To prove it is one photo published by himself on his social account that portrays him with his girlfriend. The latter is a face well known in the entertainment world.

Cristian Totti’s girlfriend is called Melissa Monti. Despite her she is only 17 years old, the girl is popular in the world of cinema as she has played some important roles from actress. An example is in the movie “My Name Is Maya” in which she plays the role of hero. It’s not all. Melissa has also appeared in the film “The Great Beauty” and in some advertising sports of famous brands.