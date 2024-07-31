Cristian Totti moves to Serie D with Matera. The son of the former Roma captain has received his father’s approval

Christian Tottison of the former captain of the Rome and in the attacking role, will begin a new experience in Series D and more precisely to the Matera. This is his fourth team in a year. Until January, the nineteen-year-old played in Frosinonewith whom he made his debut in the Primavera, also scoring a goal. He subsequently moved to Vallecano Rayin Spain, to play in Juvenil C, the club’s third team that participates in the local championship.

Six months later Christian Totti he returned to Italy atAvezzanostill in Serie D. The club’s financial problems, with the arrest of the president for self-laundering and aggravated fraud, have however pushed the young footballer to change teams. The approval for the transfer to Matera also came from his father Francesco Tottiwho never put pressure on his son, leaving him to make decisions about his own sporting career.