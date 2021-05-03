Cristian Rivero, who starred in a tender scene with his son in Yo soy, used his social networks to dedicate some romantic words to Gianella neyra for his birthday. Through his official Instagram account, the television host once again demonstrated the great love he feels for the Peruvian actress.

In his publication, the actor also commented that he hopes to enjoy many more years with Neyra, with whom he starred in the soap opera Lalola in 2011. “For more years (together) dancing and singing to life. Happy day my Gianella neyra! I love you, ”he wrote.

Cristian Rivero and Gianella Neyra

Along with this message on Instagram, the host of Yo soy shared an old video where he and the artist appear at a party, dancing and singing to the rhythm of the song “Sobredosis de amor”, by Los Titanes de la salsa.

It should be noted that Gianella Neyra and Cristian Rivero They have been in a romantic relationship for several years and also have a child in common.

Cristian Rivero reveals that his mother is hospitalized

To the astonishment of the viewers, Cristian Rivero revealed in Yo soy that his mother is hospitalized, although he did not specify why. The driver also took the opportunity to send an encouraging message to all those who fight the coronavirus every day.

“We bring love, we bring humor and we bring talent to the families of the entire Peru. Greetings to all. I know there are people hospitalized, including my mom, who may be watching the program now, ”said the Latina host.

