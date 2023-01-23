the presenter Cristian Rivero He is known for hosting various entertainment programs, such as “La voz Perú”, “Yo soy”, “Perú tiene talento”, among others. Similarly, he is remembered for his roles in the national series “Lalola” and “Los Exitosos Gómez.” In both productions he worked with the actress Gianella Neyra, with whom he currently has a relationship of more than eight years. As a result of their love, they had their first child together: Gaetano Rivero.

Despite his solid relationship and his family, with whom he is very happy in networks, on one occasion, the 44-year-old entertainer revealed that he wanted to be a single father.

Cristian Rivero and Gianella Neyra got to know each other more on the set of Lalola. Photo: Composition LR/IMDb/Instagram Capture/@gianellaneyra_

Crstian Rivero wanted to be a single father

In December 2019, Cristian Rivero participated in a short interview on a chat room on the internet. On that occasion, she made a revelation that surprised many. The driver of “La voz Perú” assured that he wanted to be a single father.

“I had my life mapped out, I wanted to be a single father. I never wanted to commit. I wanted to meet someone, get together and have a child. I have friends who are single parents and they had a great time. He said: ‘I want that in my life’ ”, counted.

Cristian Rivero revealed that he wanted to be a single father before meeting Gianella Neyra. Photo: GEC.

How did Cristian Rivero feel as a new father?

The actor Cristian Rivero He became a father for the first time in 2015, along with his partner Gianella Neyra. As the communicator tells it, at first he did not feel anything when he saw his firstborn, as those who are new to fatherhood usually say. But, little by little, he fell in love with his little Gaetano de él.

“I didn’t realize it. What’s more, even when they tell you that when your child is born and you see him come out, it’s an incredible feeling… You don’t know the feeling that’s going to come out of you. I expected that. He came out (was born) and I didn’t feel anything (…). It was like not understanding what was happening, and then over time comes the whole process of falling in love. Now I drool, ”she explained in the“ Say it ”space.

Cristian Rivero had his first son, Gaetano, in 2015. Photo: Instagram/ Cristian Rivero.

Why didn’t Cristian Rivero and Gianella Neyra get married despite their eight-year relationship?

The actress Gianella Neira He revealed the reason why he has not yet married the driver Cristian Rivero. Both maintain an eight-year relationship, but want to continue concentrating on their projects in the workplace.

“For now we don’t have any plans. We are focused on our job as always. At home we are very happy and calm. That’s how well we are (…). When it happens, if it happens, I’ll tell you,” the actress told La República.

What are the real heights of Cristian Rivero and Gianella Neyra?

Cristian Rivero’s height has been a topic of interest for several years, since the driver has always stood out for his height. According to data that have come to know, he measures 1.87 meters. On the other hand, the mother of his children, Gianella Neyra, measures about 1.73 meters.

Cristian Rivero and Gianella Neyra are one of the most stable famous couples in Peruvian entertainment. Photo: The Republic

Gianella Neyra: how did your romance with Cristian Rivero begin and how long have you been together?

Cristian Rivero and Gianella Neyra have very different versions of how they met, but they agree that it was a friendship that became a romance over time. For the actress of “Dust in love”, both met with her performances in “The successful Gome $”, in 2010. There she thought he was a funny boy, but nothing more. Later, they met again for the novel “Lalola”, it was there that she realized Rivero’s maturity, they started as friends and then they were boyfriends.

On the other hand, the crush for the driver of “La voz Perú” was from many years ago. His current partner was always his platonic love. According to her version, told by Gianella, both would have met in the novel “Sunflowers for Lucia”, in that production Neyra had her first leading role while he only made an appearance.