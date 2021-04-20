Cristian Rivero It generated concern among the viewers of Yo soy by revealing, during the broadcast of this April 19, that his mother is hospitalized. The host of the show also spoke about people fighting COVID-19.

When he was presenting the concert of the Cristian Yaipén impersonator, the well-known presenter decided to dedicate the song “The rhythm of my heart” to those who are in hospitals.

“We bring love, we bring humor and we bring talent to the families of the entire Peru. Greetings to all. I know there are people hospitalized, including my mom, who may be watching the program now “ , He said.

The members of the Yo soy jury, including Katia Palma, Ángel López and Mauri Stern, did not hesitate to express affectionate gestures towards the competition cameras.

Cristian Rivero ended his speech with a message for his family member and all those who are going through difficult times during the coronavirus pandemic: “I send you a kiss. There are many people who are in hospitals who are not having a good time and this entertainment is also there for them. We give it to him with a lot of love ”.

The figure of Latina has not confirmed the reasons why her mother is hospitalized or her current health situation.

Juries of Yo soy prepare presentation for April 24

The members of the cast of Yo soy will sing together for the first time on the stage of the competition for the next edition (April 24). Mauri Stern He had the idea to perform alongside his fellow judges’ panel and even suggested singing a Magneto song.

“I have a madness and an idea that I wanted to tell you. I want next Saturday in Great battles the three of us (together with Maricarmen Marín and Ángel López) let’s sing a song together, perhaps by Magneto. What do you think? ”Said the Mexican before receiving the positive response from his colleagues.

